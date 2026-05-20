Apple says the App Store stopped over $2.2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions last year, adding to a total of more than $11.2 billion over the past six years.

The company says it also took a number of actions to block bad actors from distributing malicious software, rejecting over 2 million problematic app submissions last year alone. Here are details from the company’s press release: In 2025, Apple’s Trust and Safety teams stopped multiple large-scale attempts to create fraudulent accounts. Last year, Apple’s systems also successfully rejected 1.1 billion fraudulent customer account creations — blocking bad actors at the outset — and deactivated an additional 40.4 million customer accounts for fraud and abuse.

Apple also takes decisive action to prevent malicious developers from entering the ecosystem, helping to ensure legitimate creators aren’t competing against fraudulent actors. In 2025, Apple terminated 193,000 developer accounts over fraud concerns and rejected more than 138,000 developer enrollments.

To further protect users from harmful software, Apple in 2025 detected and blocked 28,000 illegitimate apps on pirate storefronts, which include malware, pornography apps, gambling apps, and pirated versions of legitimate apps from the App Store. By restricting these storefronts and illicit distribution channels, Apple also protects developers from having their apps cloned, altered, or weaponized for spreading malicious software.

In the last month alone, Apple has also prevented 2.9 million attempts to install or launch apps distributed illicitly outside the App Store or approved alternative app marketplaces.

… In 2025, the App Review team evaluated more than 9.1 million app submissions, helping to welcome over 306,000 new developers to the platform. In addition, the team rejected over 2 million app submissions — including over 1.2 million new apps and nearly 800,000 app updates — for failing to adhere to the App Store Review Guidelines.

… Apple also rejected over 22,000 submissions for containing hidden or undocumented features; over 371,000 submissions that copied other apps, were found to be spam, or otherwise misled users; and over 443,000 submissions for privacy violations.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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