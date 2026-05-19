China’s smartphone sales declined 16% year-over-year (YoY) around the May Day holiday, mainly due to higher memory-driven prices dampening upgrade demand, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

However, Apple grew 3% YoY during the May Day period, although it experienced a typical sequential slowdown as the iPhone 17 lineup entered a more normalized demand phase amid intensified competition, notes the research group.

China’s May Day holiday, also known as Labor Day, is a major national public holiday celebrated from May 1 to May 5.

China-based Huawei continues to lead the market, primarily driven by the strong performance of the Enjoy 90 Pro Max and the brand’s stable pricing strategy.

As for Apple, Counterpoint says it’s going through seasonality with competitors offering stronger new launches in April. The iPhone 17 lineup entering a more normalized demand phase following a robust six-month run.

Counterpoint says Apple had a decent first quarter in China. Domestic brands were forced to raise prices due to the memory cost pressure, which made the iPhone look more competitive by comparison, and the subsidy helped at the base level, notes the research group.

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