The latest research from Omdia shows that Southeast Asia’s smartphone market declined 9% year-on-year in quarter one (Q1) of 2026, with shipments totaling 21.6 million units.

Apple ranked sixth among smartphone companies in the region with sales of 1.8 million units. That’s broadly flat year-on-year, with the strong performance of the iPhone 17 series exhibiting notably less price discounting than its predecessor at the equivalent stage, notes Omdia.

Samsung led the region with 4.6 million units and a 21% share, up 4% year-on-year, driven by a combination of a strong S26 launch and A-series volume drivers. OPPO, Xiaomi, TRANSSION, and vivo were in second-fourth places.

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