Apple has previewed a suite of accessibility updates that use Apple Intelligence to bring new capabilities to features users rely on every day, including VoiceOver, Magnifier, Voice Control, and Accessibility Reader.

Apple also announced on-device generated subtitles for uncaptioned video content coming to the Apple ecosystem, as well as a new feature for Apple Vision Pro users to control compatible wheelchairs with their eyes. These new features, as well as updates using Apple Intelligence, are coming later this year.

You can read all the details here. And starting today, the Hikawa Grip & Stand for iPhone — an adaptive MagSafe accessory designed with accessibility at the core — is available in three vibrant new colors on the Apple Store online.

Also, on May 20, Apple The Grove in Los Angeles will host a Today at Apple session with Hikawa, author Shane Burcaw, and actor Alex Barone to discuss the role of iPhone as a pivotal assistive technology, and how accessible design can create inclusive, delightful experiences for everyone.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricingranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related