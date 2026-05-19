Apple TV has announced a summer slate of new Peanuts programming.

It includes a second season of beloved musical “Camp Snoopy” to debut on Friday, June 26 and a brand new special, “Snoopy Presents: There’s No Place Like Home, Snoopy,” premiering on Friday, July 31. And, for the first time ever, Peanuts classics from Mendelson/Melendez Productions — “This Is America, Charlie Brown” and “The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show” — will debut on Apple TV on Friday, July 3 and Friday, July 10, respectively. You can find details here.

Apple TV is the exclusive streaming home for all things Peanuts, including the classic Peanuts library and original Peanuts series and specials, through an expanded partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions until 2030.

Apple has been home to the Peanuts classic library since 2020, alongside multiple original programming collaborations starting in 2018, and is currently in production with WildBrain and Peanuts on a brand new animated feature film starring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang.

In the upcoming feature “Snoopy Unleashed,” Snoopy runs away from home, and Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang go on an emotional journey to the vibrant Big City as they search for Snoopy and discover that real friendship means loving each other just as they are.

Apple TV’s award-winning original Peanuts series also include the Emmy and Annie Award-nominated “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show” and “Camp Snoopy,” as well as new original specials under the Snoopy Presents banner including Emmy Award-nominated programs “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy’s School,” “To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” “One-of-a-Kind Marcie” and “Welcome Home, Franklin,” Annie Award-nominated “For Auld Lang Syne” and Annie Award-winning “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical.” Apple TV also features two Emmy Award-winning original Peanuts documentaries, “Who Are You Charlie Brown?” and “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10,” and classic anthology titles including “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown” and “Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown,” among many others.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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