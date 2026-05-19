Apple Sports — the free app for iPhone that gives fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more — is now available to download on the App Store in more than 170 countries and regions around the world, including more than 90 newly added markets.

The app delivers a personalized experience, putting fans’ favorite teams and leagues front and center. Apple says that now Apple Sports is helping fans get ready for the World Cup by allowing them to explore tournament groupings and customize their scoreboards simply by following the entire tournament or their favorite national teams.

Following a team also enables Live Activities1 on a user’s iPhone Lock Screen or Apple Watch, letting them follow every moment of a match with just a quick glance. Fans can also add widgets to their iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Home Screens to track the progress of the tournament in real time.2 With Apple Sports, fans can jump to the Apple TV app with a single tap to find live matches on connected streaming services throughout the tournament.3

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports, Apple TV, and Beats, said new features designed to keep users informed and engaged throughout the tournament include:

Tournament bracket view: The clean, scrollable view of matchups and results for each round allows fans to easily track a team’s progression from the group stage through their final match.

Visual formations: Enhanced game cards feature visual formations for each team’s starting lineup to provide deeper tactical insight ahead of each match.

One tap to Apple News: Apple News connects fans directly to comprehensive editorial coverage, including the latest headlines.4

You can download Apple Sports for free on the App Store.

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