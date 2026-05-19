Johny Srouji, Apple’s longtime chipmaking chief and new chief hardware officer, has reorganized the company’s hardware development leadership and shifted oversight of key functions “to speed up work on future devices,” according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

“The hardware shake-up is also meant to better integrate teams working on in-house silicon with those creating products,” he said. “…In the biggest shift, Srouji is changing management of product design — a function that involves engineering the look, feel and main capabilities of the company’s devices. That responsibility is moving from Kate Bergeron, a veteran Apple vice president, to two of her longtime deputies: Shelly Goldberg and Dave Pakula.”

Goldberg already oversees that function for the Mac, while Pakula has led the effort for the Apple Watch, iPad and AirPods. Richard Dinh, a longtime Ternus deputy, will retain leadership of product design for the iPhone.Bergerton is replacing Tom Gurman says Bergeron is gaining oversight of product reliability across all Apple devices, and she will continue to lead the team overseeing which materials are used for products. Marieb, who has succeeded John Ternus as head of hardware engineering.

Srouji’s other staff changes include Matt Costello moving from home and audio to a new Ecosystems Platforms and Partnerships Team. Costello will now report to Srouji instead of Ternus, as will Kevin Lynch from Apple’s robotics team.

Silicon engineering group head Sribalan Santhanam will tackle more low-level chip functions. Apple modem leader Zongjian Chen is to take on battery and camera engineering teams, plus sensor software development.

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