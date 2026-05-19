Apple has acquired Animato, a company that develops avatar software specifically for use in video chats and lessons, reports AppleInsider.

The company appears to have no website, unless Apple has already removed it, and no social media presence, the article adds. According to LinkedIn, it was formed in October 2022 by Francesco Rossi who worked for seven years at Apple.

AppleInsider notes that Apple’s acquisition of Animato, Inc, was revealed by the European Union as part of its Digital Markets Act: Apple Inc. (“Apple”) will have the right to make employment offers to and hire certain employees of Animato, Inc. (“Animato”), receive a non-exclusive license to Animato’s intellectual property rights, and acquire Animato’s patent applications. Animato develops and distributes software that creates virtual avatars for video chats and tutoring. Apple (together with its group companies) designs, manufactures and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and sells a variety of related services.

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