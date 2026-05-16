Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of May 11-15.

° macOS 27 will have a “slight redesign” compared to macOS Tahoe, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

° Apple TV’s “The Studio” has set a record as the most-awarded series of the year.

° Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said we won’t see a new version of the spatial computer for at least two years.

° Touch ID is apparently not coming to the Apple Watch anytime soon.

° Apple has acquired a German firm that specializes in color management and digital imaging.

° Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.5, iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5, watchOS 26.5, tvOS 26.5, and visionOS 26.5.

° iPhone users running iOS 26.5 are now seeing a new lock icon in RCS chats indicating that messages in the chat are end-to-end encrypted

° California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the public release of California’s American Innovation Coin honoring the late Steve Jobs.

° Perhaps Apple should consider a dedicated gaming monitor (as well as making a bigger push for gaming on the Mac).

° Apple’s quarter one (Q1) 2026 iPhone sales volume in the US was up 1.3% year-over-year (YoY), outperforming the country’s overall smartphone market.

° Apple is looking into ways to better support App Store apps that include AI agents and AI coding capabilities.

° Kantar, a marketing data and analytics business, has released its Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking. And Google has replaced Apple in the top spot.

° Apple won six trophies at the ADC 105th Annual Awards.

° Apple’s iPhone 17 series has the fastest recharge speeds, with the iPhone 17 Pro getting the fastest overall.

° OpenAI may take legal action against Apple due to a “strained” relationship with the company.

° The US Department of Justice is demanding that tech providers Apple, Amazon, and Google provide identities, addresses and purchase histories of at least 100,000 people who used the EZ Lynk app.

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