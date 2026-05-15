President Donald Trump invested millions of dollars in Apple and Nvidia in the first quarter, according to financial disclosures released as he was wrapping up his first state visit to China since 2017, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

According to a filing disclosed by the US Office of Government Ethics on Thursday, heincreased investment in Apple and Nvidia. Those companies’ CEOs (including Apple’s Tim Cook) were part of the president’s high-profile business delegation to Beijing this week.

The SCMP says that in the first quarter, the US president made at least nine trades in Nvidia, with transaction values ranging from US$1,001 to US$5 million. The largest single transaction was on February 10, with a value of between US$1 million and US$5 million, according to the filing. Regarding Apple, Trump made at least nine investments, with the largest single transaction recorded on March 2 with a value of between US$1 million and US$5 million.

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