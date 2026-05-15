Here are some of the latest software announcements:

° Multimedia software provider VidiKeep announced the release of its flagship Streaming Video Downloader, a desktop application designed to permanently capture content from top streaming providers, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Max, and Apple TV to MP4 or MKV. You can find purchasing details here.

° Feral Interactive has today released a free update for Hitman: Absolution on iOS and Android, introducing the player-created challenge mode, Contracts, to the mobile versions of the game. It’s available to purchase on the App Store and Google Play Store.

° Mac menu bar management app Bartender has received an upgrade with the launch of Bartender Pro. It adds a new Top Shelf feature to the Mac’s notch, with access to multiple utility tools.

° Maxon, a developer of 2D and 3D software and complete graphic design workflows, has announced that Autograph team licenses are now available completely free for commercial use. No matter the setting, professionals working across teams of any size can now use Autograph at no cost.

° SpaceXAI has released Grok Voice mode for Apple CarPlay, allowing CarPlay users to ask the chatbot questions and make requests directly from their vehicle dashboard, handsfree.

° HealthCentral today announced the launch of Drops, a vertical video app designed for people living with chronic, serious, and rare conditions. Available now on the Apple App Store with Google Play dropping soon, Drops delivers personalized, condition-specific feeds and vetted patient and clinician creators, alongside medically reviewed content from HealthCentral’s brands.

° SnackSafe is launching SnackPro, a new AI-powered app designed to help families managing food allergies make better food decisions before a routine meal becomes a medical emergency. It’s available for download on the Apple App Store.

° Tolion Health AI — a digital health company developing personalized, preventive, and predictive AI solutions for brain health — has unveiled the latest tool in its Brain Health Platform, the Tolion Brain Coach mobile application. Built to combine advanced medical research with user-specific behaviors and data, the new app delivers “precise, actionable and personalized insights to improve brain health.”

° A new training app, SECRETS TO WIN, is now available on the Apple App Store, offering a streamlined approach to improving performance in sports, business, leadership, and personal development. Developed through years of research and real-world experience, the app “combines short-form training sessions with actionable techniques designed to help users sharpen focus, strengthen confidence, and improve competitive performance.”

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