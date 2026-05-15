Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Hackers used faked Apple and Yahoo infrastructure to hide malware.

° From 9to5Mac: Spotify adopting Apple’s new video podcast tech for easier cross-platform publishing.

° From Macworld: An “iPhone Neo” should be an instant ‘no’ from Apple. The MacBook Neo works in a specific context that doesn’t apply to the iPhone.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple finally found a software fix for one of the most mocked Mac design decisions in years. In macOS 26.5 Tahoe, released Monday, Apple added a new option that allows M4 Mac mini owners to turn on their machines without picking them up.

° From The MacObserver: An unofficial Mac port of the popular Windows text editor Notepad++ is now called Nextpad following a trademark dispute with the original software creator.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Riverside’s Danielle Baxter explains how the platform supports podcasting, video interviews, webinars, testimonials, and live streams. She covers options like local recording, separate audio and video tracks, browser-based guest access, built-in editing, branding, captions, producer mode, and flexible plans for solo creators and businesses.

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