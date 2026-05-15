Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° AULUMU has launched the G09 Ghost Infinite Rotation Dual-Mag Stand, a lightweight multi-functional magnetic smartphone stand designed for universal compatibility. It combines 3-axis infinite rotation, dual-sided magnetic attachment and a translucent mechanical design inspired by Ghost in the Shell. It’s available via the official AULUMU website for US$39.98.

° Epson has announced two new document scanning solutions delivering unparalleled performance and productivity – the DS-530X and DS-785W high-speed desktop document scanners. According to the company, they offer fast scan speeds, high input capacity and “seamless integration with virtually any document management software.” The scanners are engineered to reliably meet the needs of healthcare, finance, government, enterprise, and other business environments.

° Bose has announced the general availability of the Lifestyle Collection, a modular home audio lineup designed to scale from a single-room setup to a multi-room system or a full 7.1.4 home theater configuration. The collection includes the Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker, the Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar and the Bose Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer, all engineered to work together across flexible configurations while supporting streaming and grouping via Apple AirPlay and Google Cast.

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