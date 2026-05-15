Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, has been added as a document custodian in xAI’s antitrust lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI, reports 9to5Mac.

In August 2025 Elon Musk filed a ridiculous lawsuit in a Texas court against Apple and OpenAI, accusing the companies of colluding to prevent competition in the artificial intelligence industry.

On October 1, 2025, Apple filed a court motion to dismiss the ludicrous lawsuit claiming the tech giant prevents competition in the AI field.

° In January U.S. Magistrate Judge Hal R. Ray Jr, blocked a key move by Elon Musk’s X and xAI in their lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI over AI features on the iPhone.

° And in February OpenAI accused Elon Musk’s xAI of using messaging apps to destroy evidence.

This week, the case’s discovery got broadened once again when the court granted xAI’s request to add Craig Federighi as a custodian but denied the same request for CEO Tim Cook. 9to5Mac says plaintiffs argue both Cook and Federighi “made high-level, strategic decisions about the Apple-OpenAI Agreement.” And what’s more:

° The court denied xAI’s request to add another unnamed Apple employee to the case, who would have provided information regarding iPhone sales.

° The court granted xAI’s motion to request documents from Apple’s partnership with Google, although it reduced the scope of the initial request.

° The court granted OpenAI its request to compel Elon Musk to hand over “emails at both Tesla and SpaceX, and his other text and XChat accounts.”

° The court denied xAI’s request to have Apple hand over information on how AI is being used internally.

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