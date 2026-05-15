Apple is offering discounts on its iPhones in China to celebrate the annual 618 shopping festival, reports the Global Times. From the article:

° Apple cut prices for its iPhone 17 Pro series by 1,000 yuan ($138).

° JD.com, one of China’s largest online retailers, showed on its Apple product self-operated flagship store that, after direct discounts and trade-in subsidies, some iPhone 17 Pro models could be purchased for as low as 6,999 yuan, the lowest level since the series was launched.

° The standard iPhone 17, Apple’s latest base-model flagship phone, also received its first notable price cut since release, with some versions priced at 4,499 yuan after multiple subsidies and trade-in offers.

° Taobao, Alibaba’s e-commerce platform, showed on its official Apple Store flagship shop that the iPhone 17 Pro series would be offered with a direct 1,000-yuan discount from the same day.

A store employee at an Apple outlet in Beijing confirmed to the Global Times that the latest discounts could be combined with trade-in subsidies and platform promotions, with some models reaching their lowest prices since launch.

The 618 Shopping Festival is China’s second-largest mid-year e-commerce event, running annually from late May through June 18th. Founded by JD.com, the festival features deep discounts across electronics, fashion, and home goods, often acting as a major litmus test for consumer sentiment and high-volume sales.

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