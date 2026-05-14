Security researchers say they have discovered a new way of circumventing Apple’s state-of-the art security technology, using techniques they discovered while testing an early version of Anthropic’s Mythos AI software in April, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The researchers with Calif, a Palo Alto-based security research company, say the software they wrote links together two bugs and a handful of techniques to corrupt the Mac’s memory and then gain access to parts of the device that should be inaccessible.

Apple, which is deploying and testing frontier AI models to test and patch vulnerabilities, is reviewing the Calif report to validate its findings. “Security is our top priority, and we take reports of potential vulnerabilities very seriously,” a company spokeswoman told the WSJ.

The article says the bug-finding capabilities of the latest AI models from companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI have improved enough in recent months that many cybersecurity experts are now warning of a Bugmageddon, “an unprecedented rash of security vulnerability discoveries that could cause headaches for the technology staffers who must patch them, and also represent an unprecedented cybersecurity risk.”

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