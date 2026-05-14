Another day. Another (potential) lawsuit. OpenAI may take legal action against Apple due to a “strained” relationship with the company, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

In 2024 the two companies announced a partnership in which OpenAI’s ChatGPT would be integrated into features like Siri and Image Playground across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. iPhone users can also subscribe to ChatGPT directly via the Settings app; Apple gets a cut of revenue.

So what’s the beef? According to Gurman, OpenAI doesn’t think Apple properly integrated ChatGPT into other Apple apps. The company thought ChatGPT would have better placement within Siri. What’s more, OpenAI execs say that Apple hasn’t done a good job in promoting the integration. Apparently, they thought they’d be making more moolah from the partnership than they are.

Gurman says OpenAI has enlisted outside legal counsel and discussed options that could include sending Apple a breach-of-contract notice.

“OpenAI believed that the companies’ partnership, which wove ChatGPT into Apple software, would coax more users into subscribing to the chatbot,” he writes. “It also expected deeper integration across more Apple apps and prime placement within the Siri assistant.”

OpenAI is a U.S. based AI research organization founded in December 2015, researching artificial intelligence with the goal of developing “safe and beneficial” artificial general intelligence, which it defines as “highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work.”

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