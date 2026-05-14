Kantar, a marketing data and analytics business, has released its Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking. And Google has replaced Apple in the top spot.

Apple saw 6% annual growth and is now worth approximately $1.3 trillion. However, Google grew 57% to reach a worth of approximately $1.5 trillion. Apple had occupied the lead position for the previous four consecutive years

Here are some highlights from the rankings report:

Google is crowned as the world’s most valuable brand for the first time since 2018, powered by the integration of Gemini across its ecosystem, agentic features in Search and continued investment in data centres

In a historic first, three brands have simultaneously broken the trillion-dollar threshold: Google ($1.5 trillion), Microsoft (No.3: $1.1 trillion) and Amazon (No.4: $1.0 trillion)

AI-native brands are breaking through faster than ever, with Claude debuting in the Global Top 100 at No.27 with a brand value of $96.6 billion, while ChatGPT records the highest year-on-year increase in the ranking, up 285%

Chinese brands continue to build global influence, with strong growth from Agricultural Bank of China (+54%), Alibaba (+51%), ICBC (+49%), Xiaomi (+48%), Tencent (+45%) and Ping An (+41%)

Europe’s cohort grows more steadily, with the average European brand up 14%; SAP (+6%), Siemens (+68%) and Booking.com (+33%) show that European tech-led brands can outperform on momentum even in tougher market conditions.

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