The US Department of Justice is demanding that tech providers Apple, Amazon, and Google provide identities, addresses and purchase histories of at least 100,000 people who used the EZ Lynk app, reports Forbes.

EZ Lynk is a technology company offering a cloud-based system allowing users to tune their vehicles, particularly diesel trucks, to remove emission controls (often referred to as “delete” tuning).

The DOJ sued EZ Lynk in 2021, accusing them of providing “defeat devices” (the “Auto Agent” hardware and app) that enable users to remove vehicle emissions controls. Now, the DOJ has issued subpoenas demanding Apple, Amazon, and Google turn over names, addresses, and purchase histories of over 100,000 users of the EZ Lynk app.

The case hinges on whether EZ Lynk is protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (which shields platforms from liability for third-party content). While a district court initially dismissed the case, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in August 2025 revived it, ruling that the company allegedly contributed directly to the creation of “delete tunes”.

The case is on remand to the district court for further proceedings, with the possibility of being taken to the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to Forbes, the government is asking for information on at least 10 times more individuals. EZ Lynk, privacy advocates and car enthusiasts say the subpoenas represent overreach by the government and a threat to Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches, the article adds.

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