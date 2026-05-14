CNET ran 33 phones from Apple, Google, OnePlus, Samsung, Motorola and more through its charging tests to see which ones were the fastest. Here are key takeaways from the test:
- Apple’s iPhone 17 series has the fastest recharge speeds, with the iPhone 17 Pro getting the fastest overall.
- Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra has the fastest wired charging, thanks to its new 60-watt charging speed.
- Silicon-carbon batteries have faster charging speeds, but limited availability.
For the 33 phones benchmarked, CNET ran each through two tests. The first was a 30-minute wired charging test using the charging cable that came with the phone and a wall charger that matched or exceeded the phone’s maximum supported charging speed. Each phone started the test with a 10% or less charge, and we noted the ending percentage after 30 minutes.
CNET ran all the phones that support wireless charging through a similar 30-minute test. For each, we used a Qi (7.5 watts), Qi2 (15 watts) or Qi2.2 (25 watts) charger that matched or exceeded each phone’s top supported wireless charging speed. Phones started with a 10% or less charge, and we captured the ending percentage after 30 minutes.
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