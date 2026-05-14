CNET ran 33 phones from Apple, Google, OnePlus, Samsung, Motorola and more through its charging tests to see which ones were the fastest. Here are key takeaways from the test:

Apple’s iPhone 17 series has the fastest recharge speeds, with the iPhone 17 Pro getting the fastest overall.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra has the fastest wired charging, thanks to its new 60-watt charging speed.

Silicon-carbon batteries have faster charging speeds, but limited availability.

For the 33 phones benchmarked, CNET ran each through two tests. The first was a 30-minute wired charging test using the charging cable that came with the phone and a wall charger that matched or exceeded the phone’s maximum supported charging speed. Each phone started the test with a 10% or less charge, and we noted the ending percentage after 30 minutes.

CNET ran all the phones that support wireless charging through a similar 30-minute test. For each, we used a Qi (7.5 watts), Qi2 (15 watts) or Qi2.2 (25 watts) charger that matched or exceeded each phone’s top supported wireless charging speed. Phones started with a 10% or less charge, and we captured the ending percentage after 30 minutes.

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