Apple won six trophies at the ADC 105th Annual Awards.

Hosted by The One Club for Creativity, the awards celebrates global excellence in craft, design, and innovation, honoring winners with prestigious Gold, Silver, and Bronze Cubes. Apple won six Gold Cubes (the highest award) for the following:

iOS 26 Liquid Glass – Interactive / UX / UI

Apple TV rebranding – Cinematography

Apple TV rebranding – Animated Logo

“Someday” ad – Direction

“I’m Not Remarkable” – Music and Use of Sound

“I’m Not Remarkable” – Online Video

The “I’m Not Remarkable” ad highlights the accessibility features available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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