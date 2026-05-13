Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Macworld: Apple is missing the thing that once made it great. It’s up to John Ternus to bring some fun to the halls of Apple Park.

° From AppleInsider: The iPhone 18 Pro will not be getting a dual-layer OLED display like the one in the iPad Pro, with overheating the main obstacle to introduction.

° From Newsweek: One iPhone isn’t eligible for the $250 million Siri lawsuit.

° From 9to5Mac: The FBI may have reset your wireless router remotely; if so, you should replace it.

° From MacRumors: The Apple Sales Coach app will begin using AI-generated video presenters to deliver personalized training content to retail salespeople around the world.

° From Apple Support: Last month Apple announced that monthly subscriptions with a 12-month commitment were coming to App Store apps. A new support document explains exactly how they work.

° From The MacObserver: Apple Maps adds Detailed City Experience to Rome and Naples with 3D landmarks, better road navigation, and improved nighttime views for Italian users.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode Mapcreator’s Julia Schellekens provides an update on their service that delivers detailed maps for news and other organizations who want to clearly show what is happening where.

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