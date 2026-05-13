After nearly a decade at Apple TV, Morgan Wandell is departing as Head of International Development, reports Deadline.

He will remain focused on the growing international television market with the launch of his own production company, Kismet.

Wandell started at Amazon in 2013 and initially oversaw drama development before moving to an international marketing focus.

Wandell joined Apple in October 2017, ahead of the launch of Apple TV, to build its international slate. During his time there, he oversaw tentpole Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which has spawned an upcoming spin-off starring Wyatt Russell, the International Emmy-winning espionage thriller Tehran and comedy Acapulco, Masters of the Air from Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, Alfonso Cuarón’s Disclaimer, and The New Look.

Following Wandell’s departure, Matt Cherniss, Apple TV’s Head of Programming and Domestic Development, will take over the Monarch franchise and other series that were under Wandell’s purview, adding them to his portfolio that includes such hits as Ted Lasso, Severance, The Studio and Pluribus, reports Deadline. Even though he’s launching Kismet, Wandell is in discussions with Apple to stay on as a producer on some of the projects he had put together, the article adds.

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