Procon Carioca, Brazil’s consumer protection agency, has notified Apple and wants clarifications for alleged misleading advertising on promised-but-undelivered Siri features, reports Technoblog.

From the report: Last Friday, May 8,Procon Carioca opened an administrative proceeding to investigate potential omission, failure to fulfill an offer, and violation of the duty to provide clear, adequate, and prominent information. These practices are prohibited under (Brazil’s) Consumer Protection Code.

It involves the delay of a more personalized version of Siri.On March 7, 2025, Apple announced that it was indefinitely delaying promised updates to its Siri digital assistant. Specifically, Apple said that certain features initially announced in June 2024, including Siri’s ability to tap into a user’s personal information to answer queries and have more precise control over apps, would now be released sometime in “the coming year.” The delay has resulted in numerous lawsuits.

On May 5 Apple said it would pay $250 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the US accusing it of false advertising on the promised-then-delayed “more personalized” Siri. Apparently, Apple’s woes over the delay aren’t over yet.

According to Technoblog, regarding the Procon Carioca investigation, Apple has until May 28 to answer several questions:

Which features were actually delivered at launch?

How was this information communicated to Brazilian consumers?

Which advertising materials were shown in the country?

What is the timeline for implementing the announced features?

Data on consumer complaints and the number of people affected.

Measures adopted or planned to ensure corrections and possible compensation.

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