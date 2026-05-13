Apple has released Xcode 26.5. Here’s what’s new, per Apple’s release notes:

° Messages can now be queued in the coding assistant.

° Agents can now ask clarifying questions to provide more accurate results.

What’s more, Xcode 26.5 includes Swift 6.3 and SDKs for iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5, tvOS 26.5, macOS 26.5, and visionOS 26.5. Xcode 26.5 supports on-device debugging in iOS 15 and later, tvOS 15 and later, watchOS 8 and later, and visionOS. Xcode 26.5 requires a Mac running macOS Tahoe 26.2 or later.

Xcode is a free developer tool for Apple’s various operating systems, to version 26.11. You can learn more here.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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