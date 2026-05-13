Apple is looking into ways to better support App Store apps that include AI agents and AI coding capabilities, reports The Information.

Apple is purportedly working on a system that would maintain its security and privacy standards but still provide AI app features. The Information says Apple is contacting app developers about integrating app capabilities like booking flights and sending calendar invites into the new version of ‌Siri‌ and Apple Intelligence.

From the report: AI agents—which are capable of taking complex actions on behalf of users—present inherently thorny issues for Apple’s strict regulations on its app platforms, which are designed to prevent the apps from spreading malware, avoiding App Store fees and committing other misbehavior. For example, some agents can spin up smaller apps on the spot to perform a wide variety of tasks, which could be a problem if the agents do so after Apple has already approved the apps they live within.

Apple’s eﬀorts to incorporate AI agents into the App Store aim to reconcile those inconsistencies. While details couldn’t be learned, its staﬀers are designing a system to adhere to its standards of privacy and security and prevent the more freewheeling behavior some users of agentic systems such as OpenClaw have experienced, where agents can go haywire and delete all of a user’s emails, according to the people briefed on the matter.

The Information says Apple might announce its new updates regarding AI agents on the App Store at next month’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

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