Apple has “echoed” Google’s criticism of the European Union’s antitrust regulators’ efforts to force the search giant to ​help AI rivals access its services, reports Reuters.

The EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) is a regulation in force since November 2022 designed to ensure fair, open digital markets by restricting the power of dominant tech “gatekeepers”. It mandates that large platforms allow interoperability, third-party competition, and prevent self-preferencing, with non-compliance penalties up to 20% of global turnover.

The Act applies to major digital platforms (designated by the European Commission) that act as bottlenecks between businesses and consumers, typically having over 45 million monthly active users in the EU and high turnover/market capitalization. Designated gatekeepers currently include Apple, Google, Amazon, ByteDance (TikTok), Meta, Microsoft, and Booking.com.

Apple says the proposed ‌measures pose risks to privacy, security and safety. Apple was responding to the European Commission’s call last month for feedback on draft measures to help Google comply with ​the Digital Markets Act. ​Google has said the proposals, which would let competing AI services interact with Android apps to send emails, order food ​or share photos, would undermine key privacy and security safeguards for ​European users.

Apple, also subject to EU proposals to open up its ecosystem, said it has a strong interest in the case given its own operating systems for ​iPhones, iPads and Mac computers – highlighting the broader implications for ​how platforms must handle third-party AI access, notes Reuters.

“The DMs (draft measures) raise urgent and serious concerns. ‌If confirmed, they would create profound risks for user privacy, security, and safety as well as device integrity and performance,” Apple said in its submission to the EU.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related