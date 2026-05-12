The characters from the Emmy-winning animated series Bluey are coming to Apple Arcade for a limited-time crossover event starting May 21.

Bluey and her family are taking over five fan-favorite games with exclusive updates across Crossy Road Castle, stitch., puffies., Suika Game+, and Disney Coloring World+. Families can dive into these new experiences together without interruptions from ads or in-app purchases.

Here’s how the games are described: Players can try the “trifficult” but incredibly fun obstacle course at Bluey and Bingo’s house in Crossy Road Castle. With co-op for one to four players, they can grab their friends and family and make it through together, dodging yoga balls and mischievous garden gnomes. New characters will join Bluey and Bingo every two weeks, and players can complete the challenges to unlock their favorite characters from the series, including a few secret ones. Plus, once they unlock Bluey’s house, they’ll get to keep it in-game after the event ends.

Players can also drop in with Bluey to match fruits and watch the fun grow in Suika Game+, complete beautiful Bluey-themed hoops in stitch., and bring dazzling Bluey pages to life in Disney Coloring World+. Starting June 10, players can solve delightful puzzles featuring iconic Bluey episodes and build their very own sticker collection in puffies.

These in-game events run through June 24 for stitch.; July 8 for puffies.; and July 21 for Crossy Road Castle, Suika Game+, and Disney Coloring World+.

In addition to the special crossovers, the service is expanding its catalog with four exciting new games launching June 4: Mini Football Legends, My Talking Tom 2+, Coffee Inc 2+, and FreeCell Solitaire: Card Game+.

Pricing and availability

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99) per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) plans, with a one-month free trial.

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog. Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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