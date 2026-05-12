Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple has updated its Apple Developer app, introducing a Liquid Glass redesign and giving developers some WWDC-themed stickers that can be used in the Messages app.

° From 9to5Mac: Following changes to Brazil’s betting regulation, Apple now requires a Brazilian betting license for fixed-odds betting apps on the App Store.

° From Macworld: Who are we kidding? Everyone copies Apple

“Glassdroid” controversy is only the latest example of tech companies following where Apple leads.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple has shared a new ad that promotes MacBooks as the “best choice for college.”

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Joe Kissell introduces “Take Control Live: Taming Big Tech,” a four-session interactive course designed to help users understand privacy, security, subscriptions, ads, platform lock-in, and practical alternatives to major tech services.

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