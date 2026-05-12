Lady Gaga has teamed up with Apple Music for a special taped live performance, “Apple Music Live: Lady Gaga Mayhem Requiem,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The show — filmed live last January at The Wiltern Theater in L.A.’s Koreatown neighborhood — will drop on the music streaming platform and at 15 AMC theaters around the United States on May 14 at at 8 p.m. Pacific Time.

Apple Music will allow non-subscribers to watch a Mayhem Requiem live stream at the time of the premiere. The full performance and live album, produced with Apple’s spatial audio technology, can be streamed on-demand on the platform for subscribers.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related