Taiwanese electronics manufacturer and Apple partner, Foxconn, said factories in North America are resuming their normal production cycles after a cyberattack affected several facilities.

A spokesperson for the company told The Record that factories in North America were impacted. Foxconn has factories in Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Indiana and several across Mexico.

“The cybersecurity team immediately activated the response mechanism and implemented multiple operational measures to ensure the continuity of production and delivery. The affected factories are currently resuming normal production,” the spokesperson told The Record.

On Monday, the Nitrogen ransomware gang took credit for the attack, claiming to have stolen 8 terabytes of data and millions of files that include technical information from several prominent tech firms.

Foxconn confirmed factories are moving back to normal production cycles, following immediate activation of security protocols. According to AppleInsider, “it does not look like Nitrogen obtained any Apple schematics, documentation related to Foxconn’s Apple product development teams, or Apple quality control data.”

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