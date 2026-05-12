Apple has removed its old free productivity apps, leaving only the versions that are compatible with the new Creator Studio subscription, notes Macworld.

When Apple introduced Creator Studio, it updated the iOS and iPadOS apps to be compatible with the new subscription. On the Mac, however, new versions of all the apps were introduced, with new icons, while the old versions still remained. You could download the old Final Cut Pro, Pages, Keynote, Numbers, and so on, or you could download new versions that work with Creator Studio.

From Macworld: Now, for the free apps Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, Apple has removed the versions, leaving only those compatible with Creator Studio.

“To be clear, the Creator Studio compatible versions are still totally free, and you can still do everything you used to do with the older free apps. But they will nag you to subscribe to Creator Studio to get access to additional features like more templates and AI-powered capabilities.

If you have previously downloaded Pages, Numbers, or Keynote on your Mac you will be able to find them in your Mac apps history (click your profile picture in the lower left) if you want to download them again, but you can expect they won’t be updated any longer.”

The Creator Studio bundle costs US $12.99 per month or $129 per year.

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