Apple has announced that Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available in South Africa, enabling merchants to use iPhone to accept in-person contactless payments.

In collaboration with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, Tap to Pay on iPhone is designed to make it easy for businesses of any size to accept payments from contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets using only their iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app — no additional hardware or payment terminal required.1

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can accept contactless payments through a supporting iOS app on iPhone Xs or later running the latest iOS version. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless credit or debit card, iPhone, Apple Watch, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.No additional hardware is needed, so merchants can accept payments from wherever they do business.

Starting today, iStore Pay and Yoco are the first payment platforms in South Africa to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone, empowering businesses of all sizes to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone at checkout. Tap to Pay on iPhone supports Apple Pay and other digital wallets, as well as contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks, including Mastercard and Visa, with American Express coming soon.

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