Apple TV’s The Studio took home Best International, with writer/star Seth Rogen dedicating his win to Catherine O’Hara.

“It would be remiss of me not to mention Catherine O’Hara, she meant so much to us,” he said. “I assume her work was as important to y’all over here as it was to us, so this is for Catherine.”

Catherine O’Hara died on January 30 from a pulmonary embolism, with cancer as the underlying cause. Her career included sketch and improvisational comedy for television and film, as well as dramatic roles.

In The Studio, the Emmy-nominated O’Hara played producer Patty Leigh. The Studio beat fellow Apple TV shows Severance and Pluribus at the BAFTA awards.

The awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts honor the best British and international television contributions. You can find the compete list of winners here.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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