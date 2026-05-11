Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Macworld: Google denies copying Liquid Glass, but nobody’s buying it.

° From The MacObserver: iPhone users report random Activation Lock screens after restarts on iOS 26.4.2, though devices reportedly return to normal after verification.

° From Cult of Mac: A global memory shortage could make Macs harder to get, and pricier, than before. You should consider buying now to save money.

° From AppleInsider: Financial analysts at Wedbush have consistently been bullish about Apple, but now has raised its target price by a whopping $50 to $400, making its greatest jump in at least the last five years.

° From The Wall Street Journal.(a subscription is required to read the article): Apple could soon be buying iPhone and Mac chips from Intel.

° From ABC News: Three people were arrested Thursday in the January armed hijacking of a truck making a delivery at the Apple store in the Americana shopping center in Manhasset, New York.

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