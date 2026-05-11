Current and former Apple Card holders can now go to card.apple.com/savings to get web access to their Apple Savings information.

They can perform the same actions as they can from the Wallet app when it comes to the Savings section, notes 9to5Mac. This includes checking the current and available balances, viewing year-to-date interest paid and the annual percentage yield, and downloading statements and tax documents.

Apple’s support document tells you what do to open a Savings account. When you open a Savings account, earned Daily Cash will be automatically deposited to your account. You can manage your Savings account in the Wallet app or online.

How Savings works

When you set up Savings, you agree to have future Daily Cash automatically deposited into your account — this allows you to earn interest on the Daily Cash that you get back from Apple Card purchases. You also earn interest on deposits you make to Savings from a linked external bank account or Apple Cash. There are no fees or minimum balance requirements.

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