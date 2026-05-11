California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the public release of California’s American Innovation Coin honoring the late Steve Jobs.

The Apple co-founder was selected by Newsom to represent the Golden State in the U.S. Mint’s American Innovation Coin Program. The coin will be available to the public beginning tomorrow. More information can be found here.

“The innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Steve Jobs embodied the best of California, creating the future we all know today,” Newsom said. “His tenacity and fearless pursuit of the California Dream made so many American dreams possible. May we all attempt to fill his shoes as we seek our own California Dreams.”

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program, launched by the U.S. Mint in 2018, honors groundbreaking innovations and innovators from every U.S. state, territory, and the District of Columbia.

Newsom said he selected Jobs to represent California in recognition of his extraordinary impact on technology, storytelling, communication, and modern life. Jobs co-founded Apple and helped pioneer products that fundamentally changed personal computing and mobile technology, including the Apple II, Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, and iPad. He also served as co-founder and CEO of Pixar Animation Studios, helping launch the world’s first fully computer-animated feature film, “Toy Story.”

About the coin

Here’s how the coin is describe: The coin shows a young Steve Jobs sitting in front of a quintessentially Northern California landscape of oak-covered rolling hills. Captured in a moment of reflection, his posture and expression reflect how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself. According to the Steve Jobs Archive, who championed this design with support from the Governor, Jobs felt a deep sense of connection to and gratitude for California’s natural beauty.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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