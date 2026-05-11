The Broadway adaptation of the canceled Apple TV series, Schmigadoon!, and The Balusters were named the outstanding Broadway musical and play, respectively, by the Outer Critics Circle today.

The Outer Critics Circle is the official organization of writers on New York theater for out-of-town, national, and digital news publications. The group also covers Off Broadway productions, which this year included outstanding musical Mexodus and outstanding play Meet the Cartozians. You can find a complete list of winners here.

The Broadway adaptation of Schmigadoon! covers the events of the TV series’ first season. And it’s nominated for 12 Tony Awards. They are: Best Musical, Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical (Sara Chase), Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical (Ana Gasteyer), Best Direction Of A Musical (Christopher Gattelli), Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre (music and lyrics by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan), Best Book Of A Musical, Best Orchestrations (Doug Besterman and Mike Morris), Best Choreography (Christopher Gattelli), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Walter Trarbach), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Donald Holder), Best Costume Design of a Musical (Linda Cho), and Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Scott Pask).

The Apple TV series was canceled after two seasons. Despite the third season being fully written, including 25 new songs, Apple decided not to renew it.

“Schmigadoon!” premiered on Apple TV+ in summer 2021 with a six-episode run. Another six episodes of the musical comedy followed when season two started streaming in spring 2023. You can watch both on the streaming service.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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