Formula 1 and Sky have announced a multi-year agreement continuing their long standing and deep partnership, giving Sky Sports viewers in the UK, Ireland, and Italy exclusive access to all the action from every Formula 1 race weekend into the next decade.

This will at least partially block Apple’s plans to expend Formula 1 streaming outside the US. In October 2024 Apple and Formula 1 announced a five-year partnership that will bring all F1 races exclusively to Apple TV in the United States.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said Apple TV will deliver comprehensive coverage of Formula 1, with all practice, qualifying, Sprint sessions, and Grands Prix available to Apple TV subscribers. Select races and all practice sessions will also be available for free in the Apple TV app throughout the course of the season.

In addition to broadcasting Formula 1 on Apple TV, Apple will amplify the sport across Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness+. Apple Sports — the free app for iPhone — will feature live updates for every qualifying, Sprint, and race for each Grand Prix across the season, with real-time leaderboards, season driver and constructor standings, Live Activities to follow on the Lock Screen, and a designated widget for the iPhone Home Screen.

F1 TV Premium, F1’s own premier content offering, will continue to be available in the U.S. via an Apple TV subscription only and will be free for those who subscribe.

However, today Formula 1 reports that, in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, where 2025 was the most watched F1 season ever on Sky Sports, viewers will be able to watch all the action for a further five seasons in both markets, taking the UK&I partnership through the 2034 season (inclusive). Fans in Italy will be able to watch all the action on Sky Italia through the 2032 season (inclusive).

Under the renewed agreements, Sky will continue to show every practice, Qualifying, Sprint, and Grand Prix on Sky Sports (UK and ROI) and Sky Sport (Italy) and streaming service NOW, as well as showcasing F1 Kids, the sport’s innovative product aimed at younger audiences.

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