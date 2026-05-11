Last night Apple TV’s “The Studio” landed a 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) TV Award in the International category.

Apple says this means it’s officially become the first comedy in history to sweep all major awards in a single season. In addition to landing Apple TV its first win in the International category, “The Studio” is now the most-awarded series of the year, the most-awarded freshman comedy ever and the first comedy to win the International category at the BAFTA Television Awards in a decade.

Apple landed 15 nominations overall for the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards. Last month, Apple was recognized with two wins at the 2026 BAFTA Television Craft Awards, including Writer: Drama for “Slow Horses” and Director: Factual for “Vietnam: The War That Changed America.” The BAFTA Television Awards recognize the best British programs, performances and productions each year.

“The historic journey of ‘The Studio’ has been nothing short of astounding,” said Matt Cherniss, Apple TV’s head of programming. “The show’s sweeping success is a testament to the extraordinary talent, creativity and innovation of Seth, Evan and the entire creative team and cast. The series has resonated deeply with audiences worldwide, bringing laughter to millions. We couldn’t be prouder of the team’s monumental achievement and the way ‘The Studio’ has redefined what’s possible for comedy on a global scale.”

“The Studio” is the most Emmy-winning freshman comedy in history with 13 wins, including Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Lead Actor Seth Rogen. The series has also been recognized with Golden Globe Award wins for Best Comedy and Best Actor in a Comedy Seth Rogen; Critics Choice Award wins for Best Comedy, Best Actor in a Comedy Seth Rogen and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Ike Barinholtz; and is one of the few series to land the Golden Globe, Emmy and Critics Choice Awards for Best Comedy.

Further record-breaking honors for “The Studio” include an American Film Institute Award for TV Program of the Year, and a sweep at The Actor Awards with wins including Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Male Actor Seth Rogen and Outstanding Female Actor Catherine O’Hara, in addition to wins for the Producers Guild, Writers Guild, Directors Guild, American Cinema Editors, Art Directors Guild, Cinema Audio Society, Casting Society Artios Awards, Costume Designers Guild, American Society of Cinematographers, and The Make-Up & Hair Stylists Guild, among many others.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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