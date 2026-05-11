A German firm run by just one developer has been bought by Apple, “giving it software to do with color grading and management which may find its way into Final Cut Pro or Pixelmator Pro,” according to AppleInsider.

As confirmed by European Union listings, the tech giant has acquired the German firm Patchflyer and its one employee: Jonathan Marvin Ochmann. The company’s website describes it as a “specialist in developing proprietary tools for color science, spatial measurements, acoustic modeling and a number of tools and script libraries that offer a unique approach to complex virtual instruments.”

Patchflyer makes Color.io, an app the EU describes as “a web-based application for color management and grading of digital imaging.” According to AppleInsider, Apple bought the company last October. There’s no details on what the acquisition price was.

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