Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of May 4-7.

° Apple’s update to watchOS 27 will purportedly include a simplified version of the Modular Ultra watch face for the Apple Watch Ultra.

° The upcoming iOS 27 will reportedly focus on stability and optimization for AI.

° Apple’s iPhone 17 was the world’s best-selling smartphone in quarter one of 2026.

° Apple has held “exploratory” talks with Intel and Samsung about manufacturing the main processors for its devices in the U.S. reports Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

° Apple has announced that the Apple Manufacturing Academy hosted hundreds of manufacturers at its inaugural Spring Forum in East Lansing, Michigan.

° Nine members of the U.S. Congress from Maryland want to know exactly why Apple is closing its Towson retail store.

° macOS 27, iOS 27, and iPadOs 27 will let users choose the third-party AI service they prefer for Apple Intelligence.

° The Broadway adaptation of Apple TV’s canceled music “Schmigadoon,” is nominated for 12 Tony awards.

° Apple will pay $250 million to settle a class action lawsuit over the delayed “more personalized” Siri.

° Eighty-two percent of newly sold iPhones are current models (which is a record).

° Apple ranks third on a new list of the best companies for junior employees.

° The US Supreme Court rejected Apple’s request that would have temporarily paused the Epic Games case from returning to the District Court.

° Apple may drop the cheapest MacBook Neo configuration due to the rising cost of DRAM.

° Apple has announced new initiatives to expand renewable energy infrastructure, reduce plastic pollution, and foster green entrepreneurship in India.

° Apple’s iPad sales grew 7.9% year-over-year as of the first quarter of 2026.

° Rave Inc., the developer and operator of the Rave app, has filed antitrust lawsuits against Apple in five countries: the United States, Canada, Brazil, the Netherlands and Russia.

° Apple’s work on AirPods with built-in cameras has “entered a phase where prototypes feature a near-final design and capabilities,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

° Apple is publicly opposed a Canadian bill that the company says could require it to break the encryption of its devices if passed.

° Apple wasn’t able to narrow the scope of a UK lawsuit accusing it of locking 40 million UK consumers into iCloud.

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