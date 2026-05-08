Perplexity is expanding access to Personal Computer through the new Perplexity app for macOS, making it available to all Pro, Max, and Enterprise users.

Personal Computer is an advanced version of Perplexity Computer, bringing Computer out of the browser and into the local desktop environment.

“We launched Computer in February as a new kind of AI product: a digital team that can tackle complex work by managing a team of agents that utilize more than 20 foundation models, hundreds of app connectors, and built-in tools,” says Perplexity’s Beejoli Shah. “Personal Computer gives that cloud agent access to the local environment where work happens.

Personal Computer is built to work directly with the Mac ecosystem. It can use local files, operate native apps, control Comet, launch in context from a keyboard shortcut, and be operated remotely from iPhone. It can run continuously on a Mac or Mac mini, able to act across files, apps, and the web while the planning and execution of heavier tasks happens in Perplexity’s secure cloud sandbox to preserve compute and resources.

The new Perplexity macOS app also gives all users a direct desktop home for Perplexity queries, conversations, and dictation. You can ask a question, keep the answer nearby, and move through the rest of your work without opening a new browser tab. You can read more here.

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