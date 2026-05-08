Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.
° From Apple Newsroom: Apple has posted an article about four emerging filmmakers who are using MAMI Select Filmed on iPhone.
° From AppleInsider: Apple and Formula 1 executives say streaming races on Apple TV has boosted U.S. viewership and engagement, easing fears that the switch from ESPN would drive fans away.
° From MacRumors: Apple today added the Apple Watch to its Education Store in select countries, allowing students and teachers to purchase the device at a discount.
° From Macworld: Apple TV needs a reboot. Apple’s streaming box is still the best around, but it’s not much smarter than the average box.
° From The MacObserver: Scammers are tricking Rogers customers into mailing away real iPads while victims remain stuck paying expensive monthly financing bills.
° From 9to5Mac: Apple’s incoming CEO John Ternus, in a recent interview, shared how he and Apple think about approaching AI.
° From Reuters (a subscription is required to read the article): The Trump administration is inviting execs from Apple, Nvidia, and other tech companies to accompany Trump on a trip to China.
° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Global Insta360 PR Manager Poppy Zhang offers a preview of a new creator-oriented wireless mic system that features not only high-quality recording but also a customizable screen that can display logos, emoji, or brand identities.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today