Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Apple Newsroom: Apple has posted an article about four emerging filmmakers who are using MAMI Select Filmed on iPhone.

° From AppleInsider: Apple and Formula 1 executives say streaming races on Apple TV has boosted U.S. viewership and engagement, easing fears that the switch from ESPN would drive fans away.

° From MacRumors: Apple today added the Apple Watch to its Education Store in select countries, allowing students and teachers to purchase the device at a discount.

° From Macworld: Apple TV needs a reboot. Apple’s streaming box is still the best around, but it’s not much smarter than the average box.

° From The MacObserver: Scammers are tricking Rogers customers into mailing away real iPads while victims remain stuck paying expensive monthly financing bills.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple’s incoming CEO John Ternus, in a recent interview, shared how he and Apple think about approaching AI.

° From Reuters (a subscription is required to read the article): The Trump administration is inviting execs from Apple, Nvidia, and other tech companies to accompany Trump on a trip to China.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Global Insta360 PR Manager Poppy Zhang offers a preview of a new creator-oriented wireless mic system that features not only high-quality recording but also a customizable screen that can display logos, emoji, or brand identities.

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