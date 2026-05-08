Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman is in Trouble,” “Masters of Sex”) has joined the season five cast of Apple TV‘s “The Morning Show,” reports Deadline. She will play Gwen, a passionate and uncompromising Broadway theater director.

Caplan is the latest big-name recurring cast addition to Season 5, following Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes, Jon Hamm, Sydney Park, and Jeff Wilbusch. All these will join Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, two-time Emmy Award winner Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, and Nicole Beharie.

The first four seasons of “The Morning Show” are now streaming on Apple TV.

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