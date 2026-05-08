Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° Synology has announced the BC510 and TC510 surveillance cameras, the next generation of its BC500 and TC500 lineup, focused on more flexible deployment and improved cost efficiency.

The new models feature a multi-platform approach, supporting Surveillance Station for full local management via a Synology NAS, as well as third-party NVR and VMS systems through ONVIF. They are also compatible with BeeStation Plus for streamlined personal monitoring.

The BC510 and TC510 adopt a more flexible licensing model by removing bundled Surveillance Station licenses, allowing users to scale as needed while benefiting from a more accessible price point. For users within the Synology ecosystem, all Synology NAS systems continue to include two built-in camera licenses, allowing for straightforward deployment of these cameras out of the box.

° Satechi has introduced the DotDisk 80Gbps SSD Enclosure, an “ultra-compact, refined storage solution built to deliver desktop-class performance” in “one of the smallest and fastest active-cooled storage solutions available today.” The DotDisk 80Gbps SSD Enclosure is available on Satechi.com and Amazon for $199.99 in Silver or Space Black. A limited-time launch sale of 20% off will be available through May 19 on Amazon (via coupon) and on Satechi.com using code DOTDISK20.

° Garmin has unveiled JL Audio Primacy, a premium home audio system that “offers extraordinary sound performance that’s tuned exactly for each listener’s space.” It’s available with full-size T6 three-way tower loudspeakers or compact S3 two-way stand-mount loudspeakers.

° Socket Mobile, Inc, a provider of data capture and delivery solutions, today announced SM Link, a USB adapter that enables Socket Mobile Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) barcode and NFC readers to connect to a Mac.

° Apple has introduced a new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Loop, watch face, and iPhone and iPad wallpaper to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities around the world during Pride Month and beyond.

° SwitchBot, a provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, has rolled out its SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan, a smart air circulator built for flexible everyday use. Designed to work as both a desk fan and a standing fan, it combines quiet performance, portable battery power, smart control, and fast room circulation in one device. It’s available through the SwitchBot Official Website and Amazon stores at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of US$129.99. The fan can be used with Apple Home.

° Energizer has launched new Energizer Ultimate Child Shield coin lithium batteries that are available in the 2032 size used in Apple’s AirTags.

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