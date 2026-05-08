Apple has rolled out the second release candidates of iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5.

A release candidate (RC), also known as gamma testing or “going silver”, is a beta version with the potential to be a stable product, which is ready to release unless significant bugs emerge.

Registered developers can download the release candidates via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

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