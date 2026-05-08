India’s TWS (true wireless stereo) market shipments declined 2% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter one (Q1) 2026, as growth from first-time buyers in urban areas slowed down, according to Counterpoint’s Consumer IoT service.

The research group says brands are streamlining their portfolios, and the market is increasingly driven by replacement upgrades. To sustain consumer demand, brands are expanding their portfolios with targeted feature upgrades, “offering compelling value at entry levels while preserving clear premium differentiation,” according to Counterpoint.

Meanwhile, premiumization is gaining traction, supported by replacement demand, with average selling price (ASP) growing 9% YoY in Q1 2026. China-based OnePlus, Apple, and Samsung accounted for nearly 70% of the >INR 5,000 price segment. Apple produces several True Wireless Stereo (TWS) products under the AirPods brand .

Rising consumer trust in smartphone brands is shifting high-end purchases toward ecosystem-led decisions, with greater emphasis on seamless integration and AI-driven personalization, along with visible differentiators like Gaming Spatial tuning, according to Counterpoint. Equalizers, health features and premium design.

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