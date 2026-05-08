Apple is now requiring customers in the U.S., Canada, and Chile to verify their status as a student or educator to get educational discounts, notes MacRumors.

The tech giant is adopting the UNiDAYS verification system that it uses in other countries, with a new process to accommodate homeschool families. UNiDAYS is a free, digital platform and app that provides verified college and university students with exclusive, high-percentage discounts on top brands both online and in-store. It connects students with deals on fashion, technology, and food (e.g., Apple, ASOS, Nike) by verifying their student status

Apple is also adding the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 to its Education Store. This means students and teachers are now eligible for up to a 10 percent discount on Apple’s most popular wearable.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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