Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: A new alleged CAD renders of Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro are doing the rounds on social media, offering the latest twist in the to-shrink-or-not-to-shrink Dynamic Island saga.

° From 9to5Mac: Intel’s stock jumped 13% over a Apple chip manufacturing rumor.

° From The MacObserver: iPhone users are spotting fake words in AI summaries, raising concerns about Apple Intelligence accuracy and trust issues.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple’s AI strategy might be summed up as “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.” Here’s how iPhone and Mac users will benefit.

° From Macworld: Will Apple release anything new in May? It feels like everything is on hold until WWDC next month.

° From MacVoices Live!: On this “Road to MacStock” episode, Chris Cooke returns as a speaker to discuss her upcoming presentation on inspiring others to read and how accessibility, reading technologies, and inclusive design all matter.

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